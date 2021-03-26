NBA: Clippers acquire Rajon Rondo from Hawks for Lou Williams, picks

The Los Angeles Clippers acquired Rajon Rondo from the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for fellow guard Lou Williams, two second-round picks and cash considerations.

Rondo, 35, has averaged 3.9 points and 14.9 minutes in 27 games (two starts) with the Hawks this season.

A four-time All-Star and two-time NBA champion, Rondo was a first-round draft pick of the Phoenix Suns before he was traded to the Boston Celtics in 2006.

Aside from spending nine years with the Celtics, he also has played for the Dallas Mavericks, Sacramento Kings, Chicago Bulls, New Orleans Pelicans, Los Angeles Lakers and Hawks.

In 900 career games (731 starts), Rondo has averaged 10.0 points and 8.1 assists. He has led the NBA in assists four times.

"We could not be more excited to welcome Rajon to the Clippers," said Lawrence Frank, the team's president of basketball operations. "He is a proven winner, a relentless competitor, and one of the most skilled orchestrators of his era. We believe he will elevate our group and continue to propel us forward."

A three-time Sixth Man of the Year Award recipient, Williams has appeared in 42 games (three starts) this season for the Clippers, averaging 12.1 points, 3.4 assists and 2.1 rebounds in 21.9 minutes.

He has averaged 14.4 points and 3.5 assists in 1,043 career games (121 starts) with the Philadelphia 76ers, Hawks, Toronto Raptors, Lakers, Houston Rockets and Clippers.

"Being able to acquire a respected veteran in Lou Williams, one of the best scorers and playmakers off the bench in league history, and two second-round picks accomplished a couple of the goals we had," said Travis Schlenk, the Hawks' president of basketball operations and GM.

"We are excited to see what Lou can add to our second unit as we try to finish this season strong."