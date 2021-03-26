Mobile Legends: Blacklist International, Smart Omega sweep Execration, Nexplay

Smart Omega and Blacklist International dealt Nexplay Esports and Execration with 2-0 sweeps in their Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Season 7 matchups.

MANILA - Blacklist International and Smart Omega swept Execration and Nexplay Esports with 2-0 wins in their Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Season 7 matchups Friday.

Smart Omega, last year's 1st runner up, had bounced back from a 0-2 sweep in the league opener Friday last week.

Meanwhile, Blacklist International sustained the momentum it gained after a 2-1 clincher against Aura PH last Sunday.

Execration were just coming off 2-0 against Smart Omega in the league opener, while Blacklist International started a winning streak after edging out Aura PH in a 2-1 matchup last Sunday.

The win brought Blacklist International at the top of Group B with 5 points.

Nexplay sits second with 4 points, followed by Execration with 3 points. Smart Omega is 4th in the group standings, while league newcomers Laus Playbook Esports are at 5th place, with 2 points.

