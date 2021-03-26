MMA: Drex Zamboanga confident sister Denice can pull off upset vs Seo Hee Ham



Denice Zamboanga will be facing perhaps the toughest fight of her young career when she meets feared veteran Seo Hee Ham in the quarterfinal round of ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix.

But Denice's brother Drex “T-Rex” Zamboanga is confident his sister will be able to hurdle Ham.

“Seo Hee Ham is without a doubt the most dangerous opponent for Denice in this tournament. But I have complete confidence in my sister. She can beat the odds and take out the biggest threat in the Grand Prix. Denice is preparing well right now,” Drex said.

Ham is one of the most feared entrants in the tournament, with most pundits considering the South Korean the “dark horse” to win it all.

“Denice is younger than Seo Hee Ham, so she has youth on her side. Yes, Ham has the experience, but there are other factors important in this game. Physical conditioning is going to be super important. Denice needs to come into this fight in the best shape of her career,” Drex pointed out.

“It's going to take a tremendous effort to defeat Ham, but Denice is up for the challenge. We're working on a strong game plan for this fight.”

The winner of the ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix is expected to earn the right to challenge reigning ONE Women’s Atomweight champion “Unstoppable” Angela Lee when the champion is ready to defend her title later this year.

Drex is confident Denice can pull off the monumental upset, and then later on, challenge Lee for the title and bring the belt back home to the Philippines.

“I'm very proud of my sister. There's nothing she can't achieve and I see how hard she has worked in her career. Now we're here. We're in a great position to shock the world again. I believe Denice will beat Ham, win the Grand Prix, and take out the atomweight champion later this year,” said Zamboanga.

