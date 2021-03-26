FIBA 3X3 World Tour: Lanete saves day for Manila Chooks TM

Chico Lanete drilled the game winner in the dying seconds as Manila Chooks TM stunned host team Doha, 21-20, in the FIBA 3X3 World Tour Doha Masters at the Al Gharafa Sports Complex on Friday.

The victory kept Manila Chooks, composed of Lanete, Mac Tallo, Zachary Huang, and Dennis Santos, in contention for the main draw of the competition.

The Pinoys earlier bowed to the bigger Austria Graz, 22-17.

It was a close game against Doha all throughout, until the host team managed to put up a 19-17 lead near the end of regulation.



But back-to-back baskets by Tallo tied the count 19-all and forced the game into OT.

Doha momentarily seized the lead 20-19, but a persistent Lanete followed up a blocked shot and connected from long distance in the fading seconds of the match to take the victory for the Filipinos.

