UAAP: UST outclasses UE in men's tennis

UST's Eric Jay Tangub. UAAP Media Bureau

University of Santo Tomas edged University of the East, 3-2, for a 6-0 sweep in the first round of the UAAP Season 85 Men's Tennis tournament on Saturday at the Felicisimo Ampon Tennis Center in Malate, Manila.

Sebastian Santos pulled through against Jarell Eddanga in three sets, 6-2, 1-6, 6-3, to keep the Tennisters undefeated heading into the second round, which starts on Sunday. The win gave them a bye on the said playdate as the current top-ranked side.

Fellow singles players Ericjay Tangub and Nilo Ledama took care of their respective matches for UST. Tangub came from behind to defeat Ryle Singson, 0-6, 6-4, 6-4, and Ledema fended off Norman Gaspar in a 6-4, 6-4 decision.

The Red Warriors leveled the tie after winning both doubles matches with Marc Suson and Dawson Ormoc over John Sonsona and Vince Serino, 2-6, 6-4, 6-3, and Rastly Baje and Stephen Guia against Symon Jaculan and Mark Directo, 6-3, 6-2.

Ateneo de Manila University kept pace with the Tennisters after a similar 3-2 win over University of the Philippines, to go up to 5-1.

The Blue Eagles swept the singles matches to deny an upset from the Fighting Maroons as Jed Olivarez put a blemish on Loucas Fernandez's record while keeping his pristine in the decider, 6-2, 6-0.

National University, which now has an even 3-3 record, was the other winner on the men's side as Vince Tugade's 6-0, 6-4 win in the first singles rubber over EJ Geluz paced the Bulldogs' 5-0 sweep of De La Salle University.

The reigning women's champion NU joined the fray, keeping its winning streak intact at five this season, with a sweep of University of the Philippines.

Jessica Carcueva closed out the rout with a denial of Rachel Velez in a marathon three-setter third singles match, 6-1, 0-6, 6-4.

Ateneo earlier made it two in a row after blanking De La Salle, 5-0, to force a triple tie at 2-2 with UP and UST.

Althea Ong continues to impress for the Blue Eagles with a win over Eliana Misa, 6-0, 6-2, in the first singles match to set the tone for the day.