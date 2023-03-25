UAAP: UST men sweep Adamson for 5th straight win

UST's GBoy De Vega in action against Adamson in their UAAP Season 85 second round match. UAAP Media.

MANILA -- University of Santo Tomas overwhelmed Adamson University, 25-21, 25-20, 25-15, for its fifth consecutive win and seventh overall in the UAAP Season 85 men's volleyball tournament on Saturday at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

Josh Ybañez and Lorenz Señoron steered the Golden Spikers in the third and final frame for the sweep and a 7-1 win-loss record.

John Dedoroy closed the match on back-to-back kills and a block, while GBoy De Vega displayed his all-around game throughout the one hour and 16 minute affair to lead the way for UST. The Golden Spikers remained in solo second in the tournament.

De Vega ended with 12 points on eight attacks, three blocks, and one service ace, to go with five excellent receptions.

"I am satisfied now because we won in straight sets, because remember in the first round, we had a nightmare five-setter. Then, on the game plan, although there were still errors, they are following directions so I am happy," a visibly elated coach Odjie Mamon said.

UST shook off the comeback attempts from Adamson in the first two sets to set up the win with De Vega leading the way.

The Golden Spikers also handled the Soaring Falcons' personnel changes, sticking to their service game and net defense to eventually pull off the 2-0 advantage.

Señoron, who played in lieu of Jayrack Dela Noche for this game, ended with nine points, all coming from attacks, while birthday boy Ybañez also finished with nine spikes to go with his four digs.

UST will try to extend the winning streak on Wednesday against the University of the East at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

For the Soaring Falcons, who slipped to 1-7, Leo Coguimbal and Francis Casas kept their squad in some stretches of the match with five points each.

Casas also added four digs and six excellent receptions.

Adamson University will face Ateneo de Manila University on Saturday at the Araneta Coliseum to try and regain its winning touch.



UAAP Season 85 is streaming on iWantTFC every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday, available for Premium users outside the Philippines.