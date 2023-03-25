UAAP: La Salle stuns FEU in women's football

La Salle's Alisha Del Campo. UAAP Media Bureau

De La Salle University dug deep as it pinned Far Eastern University its first loss of the UAAP Season 85 Women’s Football Tournament with a 3-2 victory Saturday, at the UP Diliman Football Field.

After a goalless first half, the Lady Booters broke the deadlock thanks to Maria Lourdes Layacan’s goal in the 51st minute.

FEU retaliated as Jonela Albiño took advantage of bad defending from La Salle to level the contest in the 57th minute.

La Salle then scored two goals in a span of just five minutes to seal the victory. Mikaela Villacin put the ball at the back of the net in the 64th minute while Arantxa Trebol gave the Lady Booters a two-goal cushion in the 68th minute.

Regine Rebosura pulled another goal back for the Lady Tamaraws in the 90+3 minute but the Lady Booters managed to hold on to seal the narrow victory.

“I just don’t want back-to-back (wins). I want to win all (games) until the finals. As I said the last game, that game was a morale boost but as I said, this is the test. This is the true test,” said La Salle coach Hans-Peter Smit.

“They were able to score two goals because of our errors. That’s the thing I have to fix. Let’s see what happens next game. We’re still not up in the top two because UST won a while ago. Step-by-step, one game at a time so let’s see. We still have to work. Two wins don’t mean anything. To win all, that is the thing. That’s what we’re after.”

La Salle increased its tally to six points in fourth place behind two wins and two defeats. On the other hand, FEU ended the first round with nine points on the back of three wins and one defeat.

DLSU XI: Gumilao (GK), Delos Reyes (C), Isulat, Otom, Dañoso, Layacan, Teves, Pañares, Mendaño, Goñe, Almeda.

FEU XI: Balacua, Dacanay, Rebosura, Hulleza, Tolentin (C), Altiche, Duran, Doctora, Cayabyab, Albiño, Tulabing.