UAAP football: Absalon brace lifts UST over Ateneo

Nathalie Absalon in action for UST against Ateneo in the UAAP Season 85 women's football tournament. UAAP Media.



MANILA -- Nathalie Absalon scored twice to power the University of Santo Tomas to a 2-0 victory over Ateneo de Manila University in the UAAP Season 85 women’s football tournament, Saturday, at the UP Diliman Football Field.

The Masbate native scored in the 1st and 46th minutes to carry the Lady Booters past the winless Blue Eagles. She now has three goals this season.

"Masaya ako kasi nag step-up si Nathalie. I really need someone who can score from my team. Yun yung lacking namin based on yung performances nila sa previous games nila na wala kaming scorer," said UST coach Aging Rubio.

Absolon missed out on a hat-trick after shooting wide in the second half on an excellent goal-scoring opportunity, and saw another attempt saved by Ateneo goalkeeper Adrielle Lee.

"Si Nathalie naman nandiyan naman sa kanya yun eh. May capacity talaga siya to score para sa team. Masaya ako kasi nag-score siya ng dalawa so at least umangat ng kaunti yung morale ng team ko," Rubio said about Absalon.

UST solidified its hold of third place in the table with seven points on the back of two wins, one draw, and one defeat.

"Okay na rin siya for now kasi yun lang yung inabot ng team namin pero hoping for better performances going into the second round," added Rubio. "Mag-prepare lang kami nang maayos para lang ma-polish yung kailangan i-polish especially sa attacking side namin.

On the other hand, Ateneo has yet to tally a point after four matches played.

