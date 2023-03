Photo from UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA – The Far Eastern University (FEU) Lady Tamaraws only needed three sets to take down the UP Fighting Maroons at the start of the UAAP Season 85 women’s volleyball tournament’s second round.

The Lady Tamaraws sent the Fighting Maroons to their fifth straight loss via a 25-22, 25-19, 25-20 win at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City Saturday.

The win also hiked FEU’s win to four against four losses for fifth spot while UP stayed in seventh with a 1-7 slate.

Full story to follow.