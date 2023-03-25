Photo from UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA (UPDATED) – The Adamson Lady Falcons bucked a lethargic start to end the three-game winning streak of the UST Golden Tigresses in the UAAP Season 85 women’s volleyball tournament.

The Lady Falcons strengthen their hold on the second spot after an 11-25, 25-21, 25-13, 25-22 win over the Tigresses at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City Saturday.

Adamson now improves their record to 6-2 while UST slides to fourth place with a 5-3 card.

Trisha Tubu took the scoring load for the Lady Falcons with 21 points built on 15 attacks and six blocks.

“Harder kasi hindi naman magpapatalo yung mga yun. Buti na lang nakuha pa rin namin. First set medyo kulang efforts namin. Buti nag-respond yung team sa 2nd to 4th,” head coach Jerry Yee said.

UST appeared to be on course of extending the game into a fifth as Imee Hernandez scored back-to-back aces for a 12-9 lead. Renee Penafiel kept the Tigresses ahead after a block, 15-11.

But Adamson slowly crawled back with Tubu equalizing the game at 18 after a power tip. The two teams went on to exchange points in the ensuing plays until Rizza Cruz gave the Lady Falcons with a rejection, 21-20.

Kate Santiago, who was struggling in the early parts of the game, hammered a through-the-block spike and a crosscourt hit for a 23-21 separation.

Penafiel gave life to UST with a drop shot but Regina Jurado committed an attack error followed by another kill of Tubu to end the game.

Eya Laure, who was on fire in the overwhelming Set 1 win, finished with 17 points while Hernandez added 14 points. They, however, gave away 32 free points for Adamson, including 12 in the lopsided third frame.

With the game tied at 1-1, Adamson pulled away midway of the third – thanks to UST freebies – establishing a 13-7 gap.

Tubu, then, went on for a scoring run in the final stretch of the third for a 10-point advantage, 23-13, to deny the Tigresses of any possible comeback.

