MANILA — RSG Slate Philippines dealt TNC Pro Team its 9th loss in the MPL Philippines Season 11 after successful pushbacks from the gritty squad, 2-1, in their series held at the Shooting Gallery Studios in Makati City.

Eman Llanda “EMANN” Sangco and the rest of his team finally tasted a victory coming from a losing streak from their recent matches against Omega Esports and Onic Philippines.

RSG now has 6 wins under their belt, sitting in third place in the standings.

Game 3 was a neck-in-neck battle between the two squads, with TNC gaining a relatively huge gold advantage in the mid-game for at least 5k.

They cannot, however, close the game at the 20-minute mark despite having the ‘lord’ in a ‘gg-push’ attempt and destroying all turrets.

A successful base defense from RSG and EMANN’s Karrie allowed them to execute 3 TNC members in a ‘lord’ clash afterward and went for the push and series win.

TNC will play against Bren Esports on Sunday, March 26.