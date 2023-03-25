Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra secures epic 700th NBA career win

Watch more News on iWantTFC

The Miami Heat's head coach Erik Spoelstra marked a pair of milestones in an eight-day span.

Spoelstra's 697th regular season win on March 13 pushed him to the 20th place for all-time coaching wins.



On March 22, he racked up his 700th with the Heat's 127-120 win over the New York Knicks.



"This is a big time collective effort," said Spoelstra. "We knew we were going to have to do things well on both sides of the court and have to make plays."



The wins come as the Miami Heat tries to secure a Top 6 placing in the Eastern Conference. Miami has eight games left in its regular season, and is starting to heat up after winning seven of their last 10 games.



“Right now for us, more than anything, we kind of have to win to be where we want to be," Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler said. "But I like it like that, every game, every possession matters."



After the game, the two-time NBA champion met with 2022 U.S. Open Girls champion Alex Eala, who recently competed in the Miami Open.



Spoelstra will head to the Philippines in the summer once the NBA season is done, just in time for Manila's hosting of the FIBA World Cup as he is all set to be one of the assistant coaches for Team USA under Head Coach Steve Kerr.



USA Men's Basketball Managing Director Grant Hill recently shared Team USA's plans, and the excitement of visiting the Philippines.



"I think we have as good a staff as we’ve ever had," he said. "They are fired up and looking forward to the challenge of this summer and next summer in 2024 as well."



Team USA will stay in Manila throughout the duration of the World Cup.



Hill said they will announce the team's roster by late June, most likely after the NBA Finals.