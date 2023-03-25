Ironman 70.3 PH fires off in Davao on Sunday

MANILA -- Over a thousand participants from 46 countries will see action in the Alveo Ironman 70.3 Philippines, which fires off on Sunday at the Azuela Cove in Davao City.

Organizers have promised "a race like no other" in the event that offers $30,000 for winners in the professional division.

Portugal's Filipe Azevedo, Tuan Chun Chang of Taiwan and Aussies Matthew Tonge and Nick Carling headline the men's division, while Dimity-Lee Duke and fellow Aussie Sarah Crowley and United Arab Emirates’ Lottie Lucas of United Arab Emirates are considered the top contender's in the women's side of the 1.9k swim-90k bike-21k run distance event.

"After the resounding success of the Ironman 70.3 series in Subic, Cebu and Palawan last year, we have pulled out all the stops to ensure that the Ironman’s return to Davao will not only be smooth and trouble-free but also a race to remember,” said Princess Galura, president/general manager of Sunrise Events, Inc.

The event also serves as a qualifying race to the World Championship on Aug. 26-27 in Lahti Finland with 30 age-group berths and 25 extra slots for women up for grabs.

“We have maintained a fast but challenging swim, a single loop flat bike layout and a hot and punishing run course,” said race director Neville Manaois.

Ironman managing director Asia Jeff Edwards said the racecourse is like no other in the world.

Aside from the individual, relay all-male, relay all-female and relay mixed events, it also features a 12-man team competition (Tribu Maisugon) held in honor of the 11 tribes of the host city with the winning squad pocketing P550,000, including P500,000 from Davao City and P50K from Aboitiz.

The special category features age-groupers, regardless of age, gender, race, nationality or color.

The team with the fastest total time will win the coveted Tribu Maisugon award, including a perpetual trophy handcrafted by noted homegrown artist and medal designer Kublai Millan.

Davao City was awarded the best host city in Asia in 2018, an honor given by the triathletes who took part in the Ironman 70.3 leg series. The event was also cited as the best IM 70.3 race in the region.