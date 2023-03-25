Muller part of squad, too

Stephan Schrock of the Philippines reacts during their SEA Games men’s football match against Malaysia at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File photo.

Former Philippine men's football mainstays Stephan Schrock, Anton del Rosario, and Rolland Muller will be leading Far East United team that will compete in The Soccer Tournament (TST) US $1 Million winner-take-all in the United States this June.

The tournament is slated on June 1-4 at the WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, North Carolina.

Aside from the three former Azkals, also named to the Far East United squad is Greg Nwokolo who played for Indonesia from 2013-19, Guam captain Jason Cunliffe, and Thai national team veteran Charyl Chappuis.

TST aims for the world championship in 7x7 football by acquiring competitive soccer players throughout the world. The tournament uses a high stakes and intense format that follows the FIFA World Cup structure with 32 teams bracketed in various groups before going into the knockout rounds.

Far East United joins a 32-team field that includes Gracie FC organized by the MMA family Gracie, Welsh squad Wrexham owned by actor Ryan Reynolds, Team Demspey owned by former US soccer star Clint Dempsey, British eSports club Hashtag United, Mexican team Club Nexaca, Major League Soccer side Charlotte Football Club, and English team Wolverhampton Wanderers to name just a few.

Del Rosario bared that there will be a few more announcements over the next few weeks to complete the line-up.