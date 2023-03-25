Courtesy: MPL Philippines

MANILA — Echo Philippines are now assured of a playoff spot in the MPL Season 11 after sweeping Onic Philippines on Saturday, 2-0, in their matches held at the Shooting Gallery Studios in Makati City.

This development also mathematically guarantees the dominant Bren Esports of a playoff slot, as they are currently sitting on top of the standings.

They are currently red hot with a league-best 9-game winning streak, leading all teams with 24 points.

Echo, meanwhile, garnered 22 points after the series win, standing behind Bren in the win-lose column.

A mid-game clash at the center of the map allowed the reigning world champions to take the series, after scoring an almost team-wipe of Onic's members at the 14-minute mark.

Stephen Jasper "Sensui" Castillo on his Grock, however, still tried to defend the high ground against raging Echo players after the lost skirmish, to no avail.

Onic, for most of the game, held the gold lead for at least 6k, but couldn't close the second game after a failed gg push at around 12 minutes.