B.League: Kiefer comes up clutch for Shiga vs. Shibuya

Kiefer Ravena in action for the Shiga Lakes. (c) B.LEAGUE

Kiefer Ravena hit the big shots down the stretch to lift the Shiga Lakes to a 93-87 triumph over the Sunrockers Shibuya in the 2022-23 season of the B.League, Saturday at the Shiga Daihatsu Arena.

Ravena scored five points in the final 1:13 of the game, including a pair of free throws that made it a one-point game, 86-87. He also nailed the go-ahead three-pointer that gave Shiga an 89-87 advantage with 33 seconds to go.

Kelvin Martin scored four points in the final 19 seconds to seal the deal for the Lakes, who won for the second straight game.

They now have an 8-36 record in the season.

Ravena finished with 13 points on 4-of-7 shooting, along with six assists and two rebounds in a 22-minute stint. Martin added 12 points on a 6-of-9 slate, as well as eight rebounds.

DeQuan Jones paced the Lakes with 23 points off the bench.

Also emerging triumphant were Kai Sotto and the Hiroshima Dragonflies, who tallied an 81-70 result against the Toyoma Grouses at the Kurobe City Sports Center.

Sotto scored just four points but flashed his all-around game with nine rebounds, six assists, two blocks, and a steal in 24 minutes. Nick Mayo scored 21 points on an efficient 6-of-11 clip to lead Hiroshima.

The Dragonflies improved to 32-12 in the season.

Dwight Ramos and the Levanga Hokkaido fell to an 88-65 loss against Alvark Tokyo at the Yoyogi National Stadium.

Ramos had 12 points and committed three turnovers as Levanga fell to 12-32.

Also losing on Saturday were Matthew Wright and the Kyoto Hannaryz, who bowed 87-75 to Shimane Susanoo Magic at the Tottori Prefectural Gymnasium.

Wright needed 21 shots to get to 18 points while Jarrod Uthoff dropped 21 points in a losing effort.

Kyoto is now 16-28 for the season.

A 21-point effort from Thirdy Ravena could not keep the San-En NeoPhoenix from losing to the Utsunomiya Brex, 80-68, at the Nikkan Arena Tochigi Main Arena.

Ravena made 7-of-10 shots and also had five rebounds and two assists, but San-En could not recover fro a slow start that saw them fall behind early.

It was San-En's 27th loss of the season against 17 wins.

The Nagoya Diamond Dolphins, still playing without the injured Ray Parks Jr., scored an 88-81 win over the Fighting Eagles Nagoya at the Dolphins Arena.

Coty Clarke carried the undermanned Dolphins with 31 points.