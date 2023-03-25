From the PFF Facebook page

The Philippine national football team suffered a late game heartbreak after Kuwait produced two goals near the end of their friendly at the Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium in Kuwait City early Saturday morning, Manila time.

After managing to keep the Kuwaitis scoreless in the first half, the Azkals surrendered two goals in the final 20 minutes of their match.

Bader Al-Fadhel managed to escape Neil Etheridge's defense to score one for Kuwait in the 71st minute.

Ali Khalaf followed this up with another goal off an assist by Ibrahim Kameel in the 84th minute.

This ruined Barae Jrondi's coaching debut for the Azkals.

The nationals, however, has a chance to redeem themselves when they meet Jordan on Wednesday in Doha, Qatar.



