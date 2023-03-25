Ateneo captain Faith Nisperos attacks against the UE defense in their UAAP Season 85 second round match. UAAP Media.

MANILA -- Ateneo de Manila University posted its first winning streak of the UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball tournament after taking care of business against the University of the East on Saturday morning.

The Blue Eagles recovered from a third set blunder to claim a 25-16, 25-23, 22-25, 25-19 triumph at the PhilSports Arena to open the second round of the tournament.

It was their second win in a row after ending the first round with a sweep of Katipunan rivals University of the Philippines. The Blue Eagles are now 3-5 in the season.

Team captain Faith Nisperos led Ateneo with 18 points on 13 kills and five blocks in the game.