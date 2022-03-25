Asia climbing the ranks! 🌏🆙



A strong AFC Asian Women’s Cup showing saw the Philippines jump 10 places! 🇵🇭👏 pic.twitter.com/5LOvtCLJur — FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) March 25, 2022

The Philippine women's football team made a huge jump in the FIFA Women's rankings following their historic FIFA Womens' World Cup qualification.

From No. 64, the Pinays are now at No. 54 after reaching AFC Women's Asian Cup in India.

FIFA described the team as the "biggest climbers," beating Dominican Republic (4 places), China (3 places), Wales (2 places) and New Caledonia (2 places).

Their feat in India earned them a qualification to the 2023 Women’s World Cup, which is a historic first for a Philippine football team.

The Filipinas, who lost to Korea Republic in the semifinals, finished joint third with Japan in the AFC Women's Asian Cup.