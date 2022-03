Meralco turned back Magnolia in Game 2 of their PBA Governors' Cup best-of-5 semifinals to tie the series, 1-1, Friday night.

The Bolts had it 81-75 against the Hotshots.

Tony Bishop made up for his sorry performance in Game 1 by tallying 22 points, 14 rebounds, and 2 blocks.

(More details to follow.)