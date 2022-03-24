MANILA -- Magnolia will be seeking win number 2 when they clash again with Meralco on Friday in Game 2 of their PBA Governors Cup best-of-5 semifinals.

To do that, coach Chito Victolero wants the Hotshots to quit their nasty habit of starting slow which resulted in a sizeable lead by the Bolts early in Game 1.

"We need to address that problem," said Victolero. "Mabuti na lang hindi masyadong lumaki lamang."

"Nagkaroon kami ng aggressiveness. Iyon ang key doon, nalagpasan namin aggressiveness nila."

Another key to their Game 1 victory was their successful defense on Meralco import Tony Bishop. The Hotshots were able to hold Bishop to just 10 points and also forced the import to commit 10 turnovers.

"We have a defensive scheme against Bishop," said Victolero.

Also crucial for their cause is their defense on Meralco's local scorers Allein Maliksi and Chris Newsome, who combined for just 15 points last Wednesday.

Victolero said the Hotshots have to make stops to prevent the Bolts from piling up the lead.

"Mahirap talaga, lalong lalo na alam namin na halos lahat sila can explode any given time," he said.