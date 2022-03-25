Home > Sports PBA: Ginebra makes its 2 in a row vs NLEX ABS-CBN News Posted at Mar 25 2022 05:05 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Barangay Ginebra nabbed a second straight win over NLEX in Game 2 of their best-of-5 PBA Governors Cup semis on Friday. The Gin Kings won, 104-94, against the Road Warriors. Brownlee top-scored Ginebra with 32 points. (More details to follow.) Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber PBA Read More: Barangay Ginebra NLEX PBA PBA Governors Cup /entertainment/03/25/22/heaven-peralejo-hits-3m-followers-on-instagram/news/03/25/22/pangangampanya-para-sa-local-positions-umarangkada-na/entertainment/03/25/22/elton-john-still-standing-at-75/news/03/25/22/badoy-ntf-elcac-officials-face-election-code-complaint/news/03/25/22/pacquiao-downplays-duterte-marcos-jr-talks