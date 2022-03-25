Home  >  Sports

PBA: Ginebra makes its 2 in a row vs NLEX

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 25 2022 05:05 PM

Barangay Ginebra nabbed a second straight win over NLEX in Game 2 of their best-of-5 PBA Governors Cup semis on Friday.

The Gin Kings won, 104-94, against the Road Warriors.

Brownlee top-scored Ginebra with 32 points.

(More details to follow.)

