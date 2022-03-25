The first ever Filipino Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz assured the public that she is still capable of competing in weightlifting amid several comments, asking her to retire from the sport.

In a webinar of a life insurance company Thursday, the Filipino sports icon revealed that she is still preparing for her next competitions despite winning the biggest sporting event in the world held in Japan in 2021.

"Para sa 'kin 'yung nasa isip ko what's next. Ano susunod na gagawin ko? Gusto ko pa ng ganito. Marami na nagsasabi na pwede na, gold medalist ka na pero sabi ko, kaya ko pa e," she said during the "Filipina in Action: In Business and in Health" of Manulife.

The Zamboanga-native athlete added that she is still ready to make sacrifices to continue giving glory to the Philippines as she sets her eyes for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

"Huwag n'yo naman ako i-stop. Sa 'kin kasi, malakas pa ko e. Kung 'di ko na kaya, ako mismo mag-stop ako. Pero gusto ko pa, mahal ko pa ang sports. Kaya ko pa magsakripisyo para sa Pilipinas. Hindi ako nakikinig sa kanila kasi alam kong kaya ko pa," she explained.

In the same webinar, Diaz highlighted the importance of breaking the biases and stereotypes towards women, acknowledging her influence on the younger generation.

The Olympic champion recalled how some people doubted her before not because of her skills but her gender.

"May mga bata na sumusunod sa atin. Sa akin, parati akong sinasabihan na babae ka lang, huwag ka dito. Or, atleta ka lang. Hindi pwede. We have also the right. We also have the capacity and ability," she stressed.

"Ngayon nandito ako as a weightlifter, as a Filipina na nanalo ng gold medal sa Olympics. Malaking bagay 'yun para sa mga kababaihan na sumusunod sa akin. Kasi naipakita natin na kaya natin manalo na babae sa Olympics."

Diaz said her victory sent a strong message to the community -- that women can represent the Philippines in different field with flying colors.

Currently, Diaz is busy continuing her training and also helping possible national athletes in weightlifting.

She shared that they are planning to a weightlifting academy to teach aspiring athletes about the techniques and discipline to become a competitive lifter.

According to her, being active in the sport is a huge factor to inspire young women that they, too, can achieve their dreams regardless of their identity and age.

For Diaz, winning the Olympics is not just an achievement but also a responsibility to encourage others to keep fighting for their dreams -- no matter how big and difficult they may be.

"Ito kasi 'yung responsibilidad na binigay sa 'kin ni God. Gusto Niyang gamitin ko itong sport ko to other athletes and kids," she said.

"Kailangan ko pa rin maglaro para sa Pilipinas kasi 'yung mga bata tinitingnan ako. Kung magku-quit ako sa sport na ito, wala silang inspiration. Ang motivation ko ay ang mga kabataan."

It took Diaz four attempts in the Olympics, spanning 16 years, to get to the top podium of the quadrennial event -- ending a 97-year gold-medal drought of the Philippines.

Diaz hopes her success will raise the standard of Philippine sports and eventually win more golds in the Olympiad.