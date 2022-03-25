Face-to-face games to mark NCAA Season 97 opening

handout photo



MANILA -- As pandemic restrictions in the country continue to ease, the National Collegiate Athletics Association (NCAA) is returning for its 97th season that will feature the resumption of face-to-face games like basketball.

NCAA is set to formally open on March 26, Saturday, with a grand opening ceremony at 2:30 p.m. before the much-anticipated comeback of the collegiate basketball.

After two years of delay, collegiate cagers are returning to the hardcourt once again with defending champion Colegio de San Juan de Letran kicking off the return of basketball when they face De La Salle-College of St. Benilde at 3:30 p.m.

Despite being tipped as one of the favorites in the men's basketball tournament, Letran has a lot of catching up to do.

“Humahabol pa kami kasi ibang-iba 'yung performance ng players dito sa preparation namin. Kulang pa talaga sa jelling,” said Knights coach Bonnie Tan.

Season 95 Finals MVP Fran Yu will lead the way for the Knights along with holdovers Jeo Ambohot, Allen Mina, King Caralipio, Kurt Reyson, Pao Javillionar and Mark Sangalang.

Letran added former University of Santo Tomas standouts Rhenz Abando and Brent Paraiso to its roster.

Tan believes that the school's fierce rival San Beda University, which will play Lyceum of the Philippines University in the other half of the opening day doubleheader at 7:05 p.m., remains a major threat.

Despite not having any foreign student-athlete to dominate the middle and playmaker Evan Nelle's decision to leave Mendiola, the Red Lions will bank on their championship pedigree as they have James Kwekuteye and Franz Abuda as the new leader.

Former Red Cubs Rhayyan Amsali, Yukien Andrada, Justine Sanchez and Tony Ynot, on the other hand, will make their college debuts.

"Maraming bago talaga and based sa mga kuwento-kuwento and posts, San Beda nandiyan parati," said Tan.

The Lions have not missed the finals since 2005.

Not since 2002 that the Blazers have last made it to the Final 4, and with youthful Charles Tiu now at the helm, this could be the year that fortunes might change.

Tiu, who replaced TY Tang as CSB coach last year, knows the difficult challenges ahead to make it past the elimination round.

"All the schools will be tough. I think it will be an even playing field this season," said Tiu.

Will Gozum, JC Cullar and Robi Nayve will banner the Blazers, which is hoping to accelerate the growth of 6-foot-9 project Ladis Lepalam to become a force in the paint.