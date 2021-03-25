Tennis: Brief Miami Open stint fuels Alex Eala - 'This is what I want to do'

Alex Eala of Philippines trains during the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium on March 24, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. Matthew Stockman, Getty Images/AFP

Filipina tennis phenom Alex Eala learned plenty even after just one match in the qualifiers of the Miami Open, having bowed to world No. 104 Viktoria Kuzmova of Slovakia in three competitive sets, 4-6, 6-4, 6-2.

Eala was given a wild card to the qualifying draw and stunned the more experienced Kuzmova in the opening set, before faltering in the second and third.

"I think I started the match very well, with high intensity, and I tried to keep that up as long as I could," the 15-year-old Eala said in a conference call with Philippine media.

"Obviously she's a great player, and much more experienced than I am, so I think that did play a factor in her getting the second set," she added. "I did have my chances also, but unfortunately I wasn't able to get them, and the third set, I did everything I could, just like always, but I guess it just wasn't my day."

Despite bowing out of the competition early, Eala said the experience was a crucial one for her development. The Filipina teenager didn't just compete in the qualifier, but also got a chance to practice with Iga Swiatek of Poland, the 2020 French Open champion, before her match.

"I'm very grateful for this opportunity to be surrounded by the top players and see how they work, and their work ethic," Eala said.

"It's really a good learning experience for me, and this atmosphere is one that I'm not very used to, it's very new to me. So I hope to get to know more about it and get used to it over the years," she added.

More than anything, the experience further motivates Eala to keep striving, so that she can reach that elite level in the future. She admits that at the moment, she is "pretty far" from that stage where she can automatically qualify to top-tier competitions like the Miami Open.

The 15-year-old is currently ranked 737th by the WTA.

"I'm still new to the tour, that's why I am joining all these tournaments, just to get my ranking up. And you know, mostly to just improve, like my overall level and my overall game," Eala said.

"I think being around these players and seeing how well they work makes me want to work harder as well," she also said. "Being exposed to this environment really shows me that, this is what I want to do."

"I've been working so hard to get here. But there's still a really long way to go."

Eala plans to participate in the W60 Bellinzona ITF in Switzerland, a clay court event slated for April 5 to 11. It will be her first time competing in a $60,000 event.

"I'm leaving this tournament wanting to work harder, and knowing what I need to work on," she said of her Miami Open experience.

