PSC chairman Butch Ramirez to grace PSA Awards Night

MANILA, Philippines -- The country's top government sports official will serve as the guest of honor in the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Awards Night, set for Saturday in a virtual format.

Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) chairman William "Butch" Ramirez will be the keynote speaker in the ceremony, where he is expected to address not just the country's sportswriting fraternity but the Philippine sports community in general.

The PSC was among the government agencies most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, as the bulk of its funds are drawn from the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR). These are used to subsidize the allowances and training of national athletes and coaches under its care.

But gaming activities were shut down due to the pandemic, and even when it returned to operation, it didn't attract as many patrons as it did in the past. This led to huge losses in the net income of PAGCOR which had a massive effect on the PSC's funding.

During the program, Ramirez is also expected to commend and praise the compact 32-man awardee to be feted in the event.

Filipina golfer Yuka Saso leads the 2020 honor roll, as she is set to receive the Athlete of the Year award.

