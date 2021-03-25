PBA: Blackwater signs Kelly Nabong, grants Fil-Am vet short-term contract

Kelly Nabong while playing for NorthPort. File/PBA Media Bureau

Blackwater has decided to take a chance on Kelly Nabong who was recently left unsigned by NorthPort following the PBA bubble.

The 32-year-old Fil-American was given a short-term deal by the Ever Bilena group Wednesday, paving the way for his return to the team.

It will be a homecoming for the feisty power forward who played for Blackwater in the D-League.

"Galing sa amin 'yan sa D-League," Blackwater owner Dioceldo Sy said in the PBA website.

Nabong, who has played for Meralco, San Miguel and NorthPort, is reportedly getting a six-month contract with Blackwater.

The temperamental Fil-Am has won two titles with the Beermen before being transferred to the Batang Pier where he averaged 11.5 points and 5.1 rebounds in 11 games.

NorthPort management, however, opted not to extend his contract.

Meanwhile, Blackwater has also signed rookie draftees Andre Paras, Joshua Torralba and Rey Mark Acuno.

Paras was given a two-year contract worth P3 million, while Torralba was granted a 2-year deal worth P120,000 a month.

Acuno got a 1-year deal with P100,000 per month.

FROM THE ARCHIVES