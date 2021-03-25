PBA: Alvin Pasaol signs 2-year deal with Meralco Bolts

MANILA, Philippines -- The Meralco Bolts on Thursday signed Alvin Pasaol, the ninth pick in the recent Rookie Draft, to his first PBA contract.

Pasaol's agent, Marvin Espiritu of EMBM, confirmed to ABS-CBN News that Pasaol signed a two-year deal with the franchise.

The Bolts selected Pasaol with the ninth overall pick in the PBA Season 46 Draft, with the hope that the burly forward can help them take another step forward after a breakthrough campaign in last year's Philippine Cup.

"There's no question that Alvin Pasaol is one of the best scorers in the draft," Meralco team manager Paolo Trillo said after they selected the former University of the East star.

"We're looking forward to seeing him on the team and developing him even further," he added.

Pasaol is a two-time UAAP Mythical Team selection and is best known for scoring 49 points in a game against De La Salle University in October 2017. After leaving the Red Warriors, he played in the FIBA 3x3 circuit, and became the No. 2 player in the country.

Pasaol is expected to represent the Philippines in the upcoming FIBA 3x3 Olympic Qualifying Tournament this May in Graz, Austria.

"I'm thankful first to God and to Meralco for picking me," Pasaol said. "I'm excited to be working with Aaron Black and Kuya Chris Newsome. They're guys I look up to."

