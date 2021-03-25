NBA: Wolves' early lead short-lived in loss to Mavericks

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) passes the ball while Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels (3) defends in the third quarter at Target Center. David Berding, USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Kristaps Porzingis scored 29 points on 11-of-23 shooting and grabbed nine rebounds to lead the Dallas Mavericks to a 128-108 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves in Minneapolis on Wednesday night.

The Timberwolves jumped out to a 16-3 lead to open the game, but Porzingis helped the Mavericks overtake Minnesota in the second quarter.

Dallas pulled away during an off night offensively for leading scorer Luka Doncic with a 32-11 surge to end the third quarter after Minnesota scored the first seven points of the period.

Rookie Anthony Edwards scored 29 points and grabbed five rebounds to lead the Timberwolves, who lost their third in a row and fourth game in their past five. Karl-Anthony Towns finished with 22 points, six assists and five rebounds.

The Mavericks won back-to-back games for the first time since the All-Star break and are 14-5 in a span that began Feb. 6.

Porzingis played almost 29 minutes before sitting out the fourth quarter with Dallas comfortably ahead. His efforts helped the Mavericks outscore the Timberwolves 58-44 in the paint and outrebound them 52-37.

Doncic finished with 15 points, matching his third-lowest output of the season, and scored eight of those in the fourth quarter to push Dallas' lead to 23 with 5:17 left.

Dallas had 27 total assists and was efficient shooting from the field (48.5 percent) and hit 16-of-44 3-pointers.

The Mavericks, who played without Willie Cauley-Stein (health and safety protocols) and Tyrell Terry (personal reasons), had seven players score in double figures.

Tim Hardaway Jr. made 5-of-9 shots from beyond the arc and totaled 21 points.

Jalen Brunson and Dwight Powell each scored 16 points to lead a solid effort by the Mavericks' bench, which outscored the Wolves' bench, 56-41.

Dorian Finney-Smith had 11 points and four rebounds, while Josh Richardson added 10 points and six rebounds.

Juancho Hernangomez finished with 17 points and five rebounds off the bench for the Timberwolves, while Jaylen Nowell had 11 points.



