NBA: Caris LeVert lifts Pacers past Pistons

Caris LeVert #22 of the Indiana Pacers shoots the ball against the Detroit Pistons on March 24, 2021 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. Ron Hoskins, NBAE via Getty Images/AFP

Caris LeVert had 28 points, six rebounds and four assists and the Indiana Pacers snapped a six-game home losing streak by downing the Detroit Pistons 116-111 in Indianapolis on Wednesday.

LeVert's step-back 3-pointer with 5.7 seconds left clinched Indiana's victory

Edmond Sumner had 18 points off the bench and Malcolm Brogdon contributed 16 points. Domantas Sabonis chipped in 14 points with 11 rebounds and four assists and Justin Holiday added 14 points for Indiana.

Jerami Grant led the Pistons with 29 points and six rebounds. Saddiq Bey and Wayne Ellington tossed in 16 points apiece, Mason Plumlee had 12 points and 10 rebounds and Josh Jackson also scored 12 points with five assists. Isaiah Stewart added 11 points and seven rebounds.

The Pacers led 57-51 at halftime. Their advantage grew to 10 points, 63-53, but Detroit soon had a 13-3 run to tie the game. Bey and Grant each had five points during that span.

Indiana led by six with four minutes later in the quarter at 76-70. Jeremy Lamb hit a 3-pointer in the final minute of the quarter to help Indiana advance to an 86-79 lead at the end of the third frame.

Detroit scored the first four points in the fourth to pull within three. The Pistons later had a 6-0 spurt, including two Tyler Cook baskets, to tie it at 92-all.

Bey's 3-pointer gave the Pistons a 96-94 lead with 7:30 remaining, but Sumner knocked down two 3-pointers in consecutive Indiana possessions to put the Pacers back on top 102-98.

A 3-pointer by LeVert with under four minutes remaining gave the Pacers a 109-100 advantage. Grant made a 10-foot shot with 1:27 remaining to pull Detroit within three at 111-108.

With his team down by two, Detroit's Delon Wright made a steal with 34.5 seconds left but he committed a turnover seconds later, setting up LeVert's eventual game-clinching shot.

This was the second of three meetings between the traditional Central Division rivals. Indiana won the first matchup on Feb. 11, 111-95.

