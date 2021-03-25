MMA: In Grand Prix, Zamboanga vows to prove her worth as No. 1 contender

Filipina fighter Denice Zamboanga in action at ONE Championship. Handout

Months after a testy war of words with ONE atomweight champion Angela Lee, Filipina fighter Denice Zamboanga has accepted the reality of her situation, and embraced the challenge in front of her.

Zamboanga, nicknamed "The Menace," emerged as the No. 1 contender to Lee's title after a victory over former title challenger Mei Yamaguchi in early 2020. When Lee got pregnant, Zamboanga called on the champion to relinquish her belt, triggering a war of words, with Lee making it clear that she does not think Zamboanga merits her status as top contender.

Ultimately, Lee got to keep her belt while ONE Championship organized an eight-woman Grand Prix, with the winner getting an opportunity to challenge Lee upon her return to the Circle later this year.

"I think I already accepted the reality," said Zamboanga, who has spent the past year in Thailand and now fights out of Marrok Force, in a media conference on Thursday.

Rather than lament a lost opportunity, Zamboanga said she is completely focused on winning the Grand Prix -- and thus proving to Lee and to the world that she deserves to be the No. 1 contender.

Lee, 24, said last year that Zamboanga "should have to face the top 10 girls" before challenging her, and through the Grand Prix, the Filipina has the perfect opportunity to do just that.

"I think this is a challenge for me, to prove to the world that I really deserve the championship belt," said Zamboanga, who will bring a spotless 7-0 record to the Grand Prix.

"I'm gonna prove to them that I really deserve to be a title contender," she vowed.

It won't be a walk in the park, however. Zamboanga drew a difficult foe in the very first round, as she will face Korean veteran Seo Hee Ham.

Ham, 34, is 10 years Zamboanga's senior and is a veteran of several different promotions. Before signing with ONE Championship, Ham saw action in the UFC and in Rizin.

"I think this is the biggest challenge that I'm gonna face in this tournament," Zamboanga admitted. "She is a very experienced fighter, and she's a southpaw. I don't have much experience fighting southpaws."

"But I really don't think about her experience," she also said. "I just focus on my game plan."

The ONE Championship Atomweight Grand Prix starts on May 28 at ONE: Empower, an all-female fight card to be held at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: