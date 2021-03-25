Host Vietnam includes Mobile Legends, 7 other esports events in 2021 SEA Games

The Sibol Philippine team during the 2019 SEA Games. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

It looks like the Philippines will get the chance to defend its title in Mobile Legends: Bang Bang in the 2021 Southeast Asian Games.

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang is among 8 esports events to be staged by host Vietnam this year, according to an online report by Game K Vietnam.

The Philippines won the gold in Mobile Legends during the 2019 edition of the SEA Games.

The report said Nguyen Ngoc Thien, Vietnam's head of the 31st SEA Games and the 11th ASEAN Para Games, signed the list promulgating that esports be included in the Games.

Aside from Mobile Legend, included in the list are Arena of Valor, PUBG Mobile (Solo and Team), Free Fire (Mobile), League of Legends (PC), FIFA Online 4 (PC) and Raid (Crossfire – PC).

League of Legends Wild Rift is the latest title to be included in the Games.

The Philippines staged the inaugural esports tourney in the 2019 SEA Games. It won a total of 3 golds, 1 silver, and 1 bronze in esports.

