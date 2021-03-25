Davao coach says Kenneth Mocon can be ace defender in PBA

Davao Occidental's Kenneth Mocon defends against San Juan's John Wilson in the MPBL Finals. Photo courtesy of Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas.

MANILA, Philippines -- After seeing Kenneth Mocon emerge as an x-factor in Davao Occidental's run to the Chooks-to-Go MPBL Lakan national championship, coach Don Dulay offered high praise for the 27-year-old guard.

"He's probably the best wing defender in the MPBL for me," Dulay said of Mocon, who was deployed as Davao's primary defender against San Juan's top scorers in the recent MPBL finals.

Dulay assigned Mocon to defend Season MVP John Wilson and Datu Cup Finals MVP Mike Ayonayon. The guard responded by helping limit Wilson to just 31.5% shooting in the series.

"He played big minutes (in the finals) because of the match-up with Ayonayon and John Wilson. Those are two good wings right there, probably the best wings in the MPBL and he did a good job," said Dulay in an appearance on the Tiebreaker Vodcast's Crossover: Inside the Chooks-to-Go MPBL bubble.

As his coach expressed his trust in him, Mocon grew in confidence. In the four-game series, he posted averages of 7.75 points, 3.75 rebounds, and 1.5 steals in 21.5 minutes.

"Malaking bagay ito sa akin since nung Game 1 hanggang Game 4, nagi-improve ako, natututo ako nang natututo. Kumbaga 'yung mga mistakes ko nai-aadjust ko kaagad," said Mocon.

He is now ready to bring that confidence in the PBA, after he was selected 29th overall by the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters -- the same team that features his brother Javee.

Dulay is certain that in the PBA, Mocon can make the same impact that he did for Davao Occidental in the PBA.

"If a PBA team were to sign him, he'll probably be the best wing defender in the PBA," the coach declared.

