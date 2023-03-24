LA Tenorio. File photo/PBA Images

Malaking motivation para sa Barangay Ginebra ang pagbisita ni LA Tenorio sa kanilang semifinal game kontra San Miguel Beer nitong Biyernes.

Kahit pa may iniindang Stage 3 colon cancer, piniling bumisita ang "Tinyente" bilang parte ng coaching staff ni Tim Cone.

“I just find it really selfless on his part to be here, and I think the whole team feels that,” sabi ni Cone matapos ang kanilang panalo laban sa Beermen.

“I’m just honored that he’s still taking the time to come here and care about his teammates… But he’s still very much concerned about the team and how we do things. For me, it’s just an honor for him to be here with us.”

Nagbigay aniya ng added motivation sa koponan ang presensya ni Tenorio.

“You know, it can be kinda corny [to say that] we’re doing this for LA—of course, we’re doing this for LA. It doesn’t need to be said,” sabi ni Cone.

“I don’t think it needs to be repeated. He honors us with his presence. Hopefully we can honor him by continuing to play hard and playing his image.”