Courtesy: MPL Philippines

MANILA -- Omega Esports on Friday completed its MPL Season 11 sweep of RSG Slate Philippines, 2-1, in their second regular season clash at the Shooting Gallery Studios in Makati.

Rookie Louis Gabriel “Louis” Ariola starred in the match, bagging 5 kills and 5 assists on top of 2 deaths using new hero Arlott.

Omega handed RSG Slate, who fell against Onic Philippines last weekend, its second straight loss.

After amassing a 6,700 gold lead 14 minutes into Game 1, Duane "Kelra" Pillas let out a triple kill to end the series in favor of Omega.

Kelra put out a perfect game with 6 kills on top of 2 assists using Beatrix.

RSG evened out the series with a dominant game of its own with Dexter "Exort" Martinez leading the pack with 6 kills and 3 deaths using Kadita.

But Game 3 was all Omega, as it took control after bucking a slow start. Dean "Raizen" Sumagui went unfazed despite the nerfs on hero Fredrinn, tallying a team-high 9 assists on the jungler.

RSG will face TNC Pro Team on Saturday, while Omega will face rivals Blacklist International at a later match the same day.