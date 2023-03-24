Courtesy: MPL Philippines

MANILA - Bren Esports on Friday extended their league-best winning streak to 9 after toppling Nexplay EVOS, spoiling the season debut of all-timer Jeniel "YellyHaze" Bata-Anon, in their MPL Season 11 showdown at the Shooting Gallery Studios in Makati.

After losing in a lopsided manner in Game 1 against a rejuvenated Nexplay squad, Bren Esports lorded over Nexplay in Games 2 to 3 to extend their record-breaking win streak.

SEA Games gold medalist YellyHaze imposed his veteran presence in Game 1, racking 13 assists on top of a kill as Nexplay drew first blood.

Bren quickly bounced back behind dominant matches in Games 2 and 3, for their 9th straight win.

Bren now have a 9-1 win-loss rate, sitting atop of the standings with 24 points.

They, however are held back from acquiring the first playoffs seat after dropping one point against Nexplay.

They can still secure this when they face last-seeded TNC Pro Team on Sunday, March 26.