Filipinas ika-49 na sa FIFA women's ranking

Ang Philippine women's national football team bago ang kanilang laban sa Scotland sa Pinatar Cup 2023. Kuha mula sa PFF/PWNFT

Umakyat sa ranking ang Philippine women's national football team sa pinakahuling tala ng FIFA.

Mula rank number 53 ay umabante sa ika-49 sa female ranking ng buong mundo ang Filipinas na nakatakdang lumaro sa FIFA Women's World Cup.

"Another amazing milestone for the team on this journey to the World Cup.

Another record for the country and further objective confirmation that we are heading in the right direction," ayon sa kanilang coach na si Alen Stajcic.

Ito na ang pinakamataas na ranking na natamasa ng Filipinas na kinabibilangan ng magagaling na players tulad nina Hali Long, Inna Palacios, Quinley Quezada, Tahnai Annis at Olivia Davies-McDaniel.

Kamakailan lang ay naglaro ang mga Pinay laban sa ilang sa pinakamalalakas na koponan sa mundo sa nakaraang Pinatar Cup sa Espanya.

Kabilang sa mga nakaharap nilang mga team ay ang 16th-ranked Iceland, Scotland (25th) at Wales (32nd).

Bagamat natalo sila sa lahat ng mga team na ito ay nakakuha naman sila ng magandang exposure.

Natuwa naman ang Philippine Football Federation sa inakyat na ranking.

"It is a historic achievement that underlines the importance of collaboration between the PFF, team management and coaching staff, and the dedication, discipline and sacrifice of the players," sabi ng PFF isa isang kalatas.

"We thank team manager Jefferson Cheng for his support to the team, and for joining hands with the federation to ensure that planned directions of the team are pursued with vigor. We also acknowledge the efforts of coach Alen Stajcic, and the Filipino coaches that come before him, in steering the team to great heights."

"Most of all, we are grateful for our national team players who, time and again, have shown their love for our country by representing the Philippines with pride and honor each time they step into the pitch."

Nakatakdang maglaro sa darating na SEA Games ang Filipinas.