PVL: Cignal HD completes sweep of Pool A

MANILA, Philippines -- The Cignal HD Spikers fought off a determined Army Black Mamba squad to complete a sweep of the group stage, Thursday afternoon at the Paco Arena in Manila.

The HD Spikers recovered from a dip in form in the second set and claimed a 25-20, 20-25, 25-17, 25-19 win, giving them a 4-0 record in Pool A of the 2022 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference.

Cignal HD will have a twice-to-beat advantage when they take on BaliPure, the fourth seed from Pool B, in the quarterfinals.