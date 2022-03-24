PSL fines, suspends players for flagrant fouls

MANILA, Philippines -- The Pilipinas Super League (PSL) on Thursday announced that it has sanctioned two players from the Cagayan Valley Golden Eagles after incurring flagrant fouls in their game last Sunday.

Joseph Marquez and Francis Camacho were called for Flagrant Fouls Penalty 2 against the Bicol Spicy Oragons at the Manuel Roxas Sports Complex in Roxas, Zamboanga del Norte, where the league is holding its inaugural tournament.

The PSL has already penalized both Marquez and Camacho with automatic one-game suspensions as part of its house rules, but following a meeting with commissioner Marc Pingris, league president Rocky Chan said that they too have to pay P20,000 each as fines.

"Nag-usap na ang committee kasama si commissioner Marc Pingris. Lahat kami sang-ayon na higpitan namin ang parusa sa mga ganitong kilos sa court," Chan said.

Marquez and Camacho were assessed the fouls for hitting the same player. Marquez was first to receive the call, having swung an elbow at a driving Peter Manalang barely a minute into the game.

Camacho was given his own flagrant foul with 20 seconds left before halftime, after he elbowed Manalang while going for a rebound. Their team trailed, 50-23, at the time of the infraction.

The Bicol bench was slapped with a technical foul after complaining about Camacho's hard foul.

The Spicy Oragons prevailed in their encounter with the Cagayan Valley Golden Eagles, 71-59.

Both Marquez and Camacho have already served their bans, but Chan said that the additional fine would serve as a warning to the players who tend to resort to dirty tactics when the going gets tough.

The PSL's original fine for Flagrant Foul Penalty 2 is pegged at P5,000, which means the league has quadrupled the fine with its new rule.

"Kapag hindi sila umaray sa bulsa, uulit pa rin ang mga iyan," Chan further said.