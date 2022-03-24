NLEX are expected to make key adjustments in Game 2 after falling short against Barangay Ginebra in their initial encounter in the PBA Governors' Cup semifinals last Wednesday.

The Road Warriors led by as much as 16 points in Game 1 but saw their lead decimated after a strong second half by the Kings.

NLEX want to play a steady game when they meet Ginebra again on Friday at 3 p.m.

"It's important that we put up a better fight," said NLEX team captain Kevin Alas.

Ginebra will also employ changes to adjust to the possible absence of Japeth Aguilar.

The lanky power forward had to bail out early in the game after hurting his calf.

Coach Tim Cone said other players will have to step up should Aguilar sit out the match.

"There are other guys who can step up and fill the role. You just gotta put these guys in a position to play their best basketball," said Cone.

Ginebra is leading the series 1-0.