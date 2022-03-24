Number 2-ranked ONE women's atomweight contender Denice Zamboanga is confident she’s going to win her rematch with Ham Seo Hee at ONE X on Saturday.

After all, the 25-year-old Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu expert didn’t take the split decision loss to Ham in their ONE Women's Atomweight World Grand Prix quarterfinal lightly.

This time she wants to dictate what will happen against her nemesis at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

"It was one of the darkest days for me as I've been saying ever since then that I won that fight," the Marrok Force competitor said. "But it happened already, and it's just a story now. What I can do for this upcoming rematch is to [rewrite] history."

She now wants to use that result to push herself to a better performance when she steps inside the Circle with Ham at ONE’s 10th anniversary event.

"If you come from a loss, you’ll have that hunger, that urge to train harder. You want to prove that loss cannot define you," Zamboanga said.

That said, the ferocious fighter with an 8-1 career mixed martial arts record has kept herself busy since her last appearance in ONE Championship.

"I've been training hard since then. I missed the Circle, and I cannot wait to be back to show everyone how much I have improved," she said.

While her routine mainly stayed the same, she did make changes to her regimen, specifically for her upcoming showdown with the 23-8 Ham. But don’t expect her to give away any secrets.

"I cannot mention [the changes]," Zamboanga admitted. "But what I can say is that it's been a hard and fun training camp. I'm ready."

Lycan Queen has all the right to want redemption after how her first encounter with Ham unfolded. However, the fighting pride of the Philippines remained professional with her message to the South Korean leading up to their second bout.

"You're a great athlete, and it's my pleasure to have a rematch with you,” she said. “Let's give them a great fight. Let's write history. I can't wait to share the Circle with you again. See you soon."