MMA: Loman wants highlight reel victory vs Sato

Stephen Loman wants to add another clip to his highlight reel as he gets the chance to perform in ONE X.

The Filipino bantamweight phenom said he’s going for another knockout when he takes on Japanese veteran Shoko Sato on Saturday, March 26.

The 26-year-old is coming off a thrilling debut when he stopped erstwhile number 3-ranked Yusup Saadulaev in the first round last December.

“I expect the same performance. I’m preparing for [another knockout], but Shoko is a lot trickier to hit because he moves a lot in there,” the Team Lakay stalwart said.

“I really have to get my range against him if I want to knock him out. I have to close the gap and find a way to get close. But I’m still expecting a knockout.”

The bout is the last addition to the stacked three-part extravaganza at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, but “The Sniper” doesn’t mind the short notice.

While Eduard Folayang and Lito Adiwang – fellow Team Lakay members who are also competing at ONE X – have had a head start in preparation, the five-time MMA champion believes he isn’t far behind at all.

“I’m 100 percent confident. Even without a fight, I am in the gym preparing, working on my game thinking that any time ONE could call and give me a bout. And here it is,” Loman said.

“I am confident with my preparation. As for [Sato’s] preparation, I think it’s the same as mine. I think he’s been watching me and studying me. We’ve been given three weeks to prepare so I can say I’m ready for this bout.”

The #3-ranked bantamweight contender isn’t expecting an easy fight, especially with the different looks he expects to get from the Shooto bantamweight champion.

Still, that doesn’t worry Loman.

“My focus for this fight is on myself,” he reiterated. “It’s all about me finding my range and timing like I did with Yusup Saadulaev. That’s my focus.”