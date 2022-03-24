MANILA -- New PBA team Converge ICT Solutions promised to put up the best roster it can possibly assemble when it makes its debut in the PBA in June.

Team governor Chito Salud said Converge, owned by Dennis Anthony Uy, wants to compete at a high level with the help of the management and the team it is acquiring following its buyout of the Alaska franchise.

"Converge will be a strong and active member of the PBA. With full and complete management support and continuous recalibration, we will be competing at a high level and will be bringing top-notch sports entertainment to Filipino basketball fans," Salud said on Wednesday's press conference announcing the entry of Converge in the PBA.

"Its brand of basketball will be reflective of its core values, hard work, discipline, creativity, grit and excellence."



Salud said all Alaska players and coaches will be assessed by management. However, he could not commit if the entire team will be retained.

"Please don't expect any concrete answer from us right now, because we still have to meet the team. It's just today that the PBA announced the approval of the franchise transfer," he said.

But he acknowledged the collection of talent Alaska has.

"We believe this team has great potential, and as I said, we just need to recalibrate and move forward," said Salud.