UAAP Executive Director Atty. Rebo Saguisag. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News.



MANILA, Philippines -- UAAP executive director Atty. Rebo Saguisag acknowledged that they made a difficult decision in choosing the sports that will be held in Season 84.

The collegiate league will return to action on March 26, after being forced to cancel Season 82 in April 2020 and deciding not to hold the entirety of Season 83.

But the UAAP decided to hold only a select number of sports: men's basketball, women's volleyball, men's beach volleyball, men's and women's 3x3 basketball, men's and women's chess, men's and women's poomsae, and the cheerdance competition.

"We were left with a choice between bad to worse, it's not an easy decision," Saguisag explained in a press conference, Wednesday. "First of all, we had our contractual obligations also to our partners."

"We really had to trim down kung ano 'yung, at least to three main events, and some other events that are relatively safe," he added. "It's really a tough call."

"We had to say no to some other events, but hopefully we will make up to it in the seasons to come."

Saguisag said that if it were possible, they would have held all of the sports in their program, but were severely limited by the bubble set-up.

Having to cut events was a choice that the UAAP executives were "not something that we were happy about."

"But we had to make a choice talaga, very limited choices," Saguisag added.

UAAP president Nonong Calanog of De La Salle University said that ultimately, they went with the events that could be held in a brief amount of time.

"Those sports actually have very short tournament formats. One day, two days, three days. And very few participants," he explained.

But Saguisag assured that they are working on bringing back all events as early as Season 85, which is set later in the year to be hosted by Adamson University.

"Definitely, we're already preparing for Season 85, as mentioned kanina, and a return to all the events, hopefully," he said.