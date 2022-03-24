Mark Yee sparked Bacolod's late charge against San Juan. Photo courtesy of Filbasket.

Behind veteran Mark Yee, the All-Star Bacolod Ballers Bingo Plus pulled off a shock 77-73 win against the San Juan Knights in the Filbasket Summer Championship, Wednesday night at the San Jose del Monte City Sports Complex.

Yee anchored a late rally to help Bacolod hand San Juan its first defeat of the competition.

The Knights had taken a 71-59 lead with 3:57 to go off Mack Acosta's free throws, and looked headed for a comfortable win.

Bacolod got eight straight points from Yee that helped them get within two points, 71-69, before an Alwyn Alday basket leveled the contest with under two minutes left. Alday put his team ahead 75-73 with a floating jumper with just 41 ticks remaining, and a dazed San Juan team were unable to add to their total.

Endgame turnovers by Orlan Wamar and Justin Gutang sealed the loss for San Juan.

Yee scored 28 points, with Wamar matching that output in a losing effort. Bacolod improves to 1-1 for the season.

In the day's opening match, title favorites Nueva Ecija easily brushed away the challenge of a youthful ICC squad to take a 116-82 victory.

Blue Hawk Errol Soriano had a big hand in keeping the game close for the collegiate guest squad early in the first half. But the Novo Ecijanos stepped up the pressure in the second quarter, unleashing a 21-4 run on the back of production by Bobby Balucanag and Philip Manalang among others that put ICC in a hole.

At the half the Capitals were firmly in command, 50-30.

In the second half there was no let up from Nueva Ecija as Renz Palma, Balucanag, and Chris Bitoon piled on the points against an overmatched ICC team.

Palma won player of the game honors with his 16 points, followed by Bitoon with 13 and Balucanag with 12.

Albert Flores top-scored for ICC with 16 points, one more than Soriano.

Nueva Ecija improved to 2-1, while ICC remained winless after three outings.

Meanwhile, the Tanduay Rum Masters remained undefeated after surging past AMA Online Education, 122-80.

Inspired three-point shooting from Nikon Alina and Irvin Mendoza helped the Titans keep pace with the Rum Masters as late as 3:17 to go in the second quarter, when they pulled to within five, 46-41. But a 12-0 tear featuring baskets from Dawn Ochea and Darwin Lunor gave Tanduay a 58-41 halftime advantage.

Tanduay pulled away in the third with Ralf Olivares and Jeckster Apinan providing the firepower, as the lead had bloated to 88-59 at the start of the fourth quarter.

Cedric Ablaza picked up a second straight player of the game plum with 23 points and 9 rebounds as the Rum Masters improved to 2-0, while condemning AMA to a 1-2 record.

Leading the scoring for AMA was gunner Luke Parcero, who finished with 25 points.