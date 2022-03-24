Ginebra forward Japeth Aguilar played less than 20 minutes before limping off injured against NLEX. PBA Images.



MANILA, Philippines -- Barangay Ginebra secured a crucial win in Game 1 of their PBA Governors' Cup semifinals series against NLEX, but it came with a price.

Ginebra forward Japeth Aguilar exited the game with still 10:43 left in the third quarter, having suffered what appeared to be a left calf injury. He limped back to the locker room and was not fielded back in the game.

Aguilar had four points and five rebounds in less than 20 minutes of action, and could only watch as the Gin Kings hacked out a 95-86 triumph to take a 1-0 lead in the best-of-five series.

"I'm glad we certainly finished it strong because we really needed the game, we needed the win because we don't know exactly where Japeth is gonna be," Cone said afterward.

According to Cone, Aguilar had suffered the calf injury in their quarterfinal series against the TNT Tropang GIGA, and aggravated it against the Road Warriors.

"We don't know how long or whether or not he's gonna be back in the series or what at this point. Calf injuries are really difficult," the coach explained.

Aguilar's injury "put a real dampener on our win," said Cone.

As of Wednesday night, they were not sure about the extent of Aguilar's injury, but Cone revealed that it was serious enough for the forward to have missed their past two days of practice in order to rest it.

"We don't know if it got worse or what happened," he said.

Cone was pleased that the Gin Kings responded well to Aguilar's absence, as they were able to pull away in the third frame and hold off the Road Warriors for the win.

"That run down the stretch that we're able to do without Japeth was crucial. We stepped up defensively and we hit some shots, guys made some nice plays offensively," the coach said. "That's what it's gonna take to beat a Yeng Guiao team: you have to be able to grind out the game."

The key now is for Ginebra to do the same thing at least two more times, said Cone, which will be more difficult if they don't have Aguilar in the fold.

"It was really important that at least we got the first game so we kinda have that margin for error playing without Japeth for the rest of the way," he said.

