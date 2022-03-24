MANILA, Philippines -- The Association of Boxing Alliances of the Philippines (ABAP) on Thursday confirmed the passing of its former secretary-general, Rogelio "Roger" Fortaleza.

Fortaleza died of a lingering illness on Thursday morning, ABAP said. He was 62 years old.

Fortaleza was a member of the Fortaleza boxing brothers that included Ricardo, Reynaldo and Renato. They were stalwarts of the famed Far Eastern University (FEU) boxing team of the '70s.

Until his death, Roger was a 3-star international referee-judge. As a national boxer, his career was highlighted by a silver medal in the 1977 SEA Games.

ABAP president Ed Picson said the entire boxing community "mourns the death of a dedicated boxing man and a good friend."

The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) also expressed its sadness at his passing.

Fortaleza is survived by wife Rosemarie and children Renzanne, Reygel and Edrian.