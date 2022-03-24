2 entries enter World Slasher Cup grand finals

Two entries will move on to the 4-cock grand finals of this year's World Slasher Cup 9-Cock Invitational Derby after scoring impressive wins in the elimination and semifinal rounds.

The combined entry of Jun Topacio and Padz Barr enters the grand finals with 5-0 record, having won the 2-cock elimination and 3-cock semi-finals.

Right behind them is TJ Marquez, who scored 4 points at the end of the first semifinal round Wednesday night.

Top names of the sport will also clash in the pre-finals on March 27 for those with 2, 2.5, 3, and 3.5 points going into the finals.

Some of the names included in the pre-finals list are Engr. Mark Anthony Acebedo, Capt. Luis Tapia, Iking Araneta, Doc Eddie Boy Cheng, Raymond Velayo and Lito Cay, RQP, Mayor Boyet Joson, Johnny Moore and John Seiner, Kulit Alcala, Patrick Antonio, and Nene Araneta.

Meanwhile, there will be 39 fights of the best cocker in the Philippines and abroad in Thursday's semifinal rounds.