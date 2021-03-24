NCAA plans to vaccinate student-athletes, coaches

Woman holds vials labeled "COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine" over dry ice in this illustration taken, December 5, 2020. Dado Ruvic/Reuters/Illustration/File Photo/File Photo

MANILA, Philippines -- The NCAA is planning to provide vaccines to its student-athletes and coaches, with the league likely to partner with Unilab through Emilio Aguinaldo College president Dr. Jose Paolo Campos.

Campos is a part-owner of Unilab, which in February signed an agreement with Faberco Life Sciences, Inc. to distribute the Covavax vaccine in the Philippines.

"Medyo maganda naman 'yung meeting namin with the company," said NCAA Management Committee chairman Fr. Vic Calvo of Colegio de San Juan de Letran during an appearance on the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum on Tuesday.

"By May, it is available, sabi ng Unilab, 'yung Covavax. Other schools, in fact, doon din sila mago-order. Mukhang maganda naman 'yung terms because of EAC as a member of the NCAA," he added.

"So mas maganda 'yung usapan when it comes to the vaccine. So we will finance the vaccination of the athletes and the officials."

The NCAA previously adopted a "no vaccine, no tournament" stand, but is now planning to open its 96th season by the first week of May.

Given the restrictions brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, the NCAA will not hold a full slate of events. Instead, it is planning to stage virtual tournaments for chess and poomsae, as well as skills competitions in basketball and volleyball.

Meanwhile, they also intend to hold an information campaign regarding the COVID-19 vaccines, after a survey of member-schools revealed that there was a "hesitancy" about the vaccine, according to Calvo.

"Mababa 'yung response ng student-athletes and coaches," he said.

"We have to have a vaccine information campaign," he added.



