MMA: Zamboanga siblings have 'championship mentality,' says coach

Siblings Denice and Drex Zamboanga, who both train at the Marrok Force gym in Bangkok. Handout photo.



MANILA, Philippines -- Veteran mixed martial arts (MMA) coach William Marcelo Aranguiz Lubies sees a bright future ahead for siblings Denice and Drex Zamboanga, who are both seeking their first titles in ONE Championship.

Denice is already the top-ranked fighter in ONE's atomweight division, while Drex, a former regional champion, is chasing a shot at a world title.

Chile's Aranguiz has seen their work up close, as the director for mixed martial arts at Marrok Force in Bangkok where the Zamboanga siblings are based. He has been impressed by their work ethic since joining his gym, and the coach believes they have the right mindset to succeed in MMA.

"Denice and Drex are some of the most humble and committed athletes, with a substantial focus on achieving their goal as professional fighters. They are both great team players," Aranguiz said.

"As an MMA director and a fighter myself, I am very proud to have them as team members, and as friends. I am grateful to have known them and that I can get to work with them," he added.

For the coach, it is clear that the siblings "have that championship mentality."

"They never miss training. They follow the program thoroughly," he stressed. "They never let success get to their heads, nor let failure get to their hearts. They are always working very hard."

Denice is currently training for what should be the biggest challenge of her career, as she is one of eight women competing in the upcoming ONE Women's Atomweight Grand Prix. The winner will earn the right to challenge ONE women's atomweight champion Angela Lee later this year.

The tournament will start at ONE: Empower, an all-female fight card set for May 28.

Drex, for his part, is trying to stay sharp while waiting for his next fight in the stacked flyweight division.

"Obviously, the biggest strength they have is each other," Aranguiz said of the siblings. "They're both willing to accept their weaknesses, as well as do everything to turn them into strengths. They listen to instruction well, and are good at being creative."

"My honest opinion is the sky's the limit for them," he added. "They've already been through so much, that no matter how hard life hits them, they'll still keep knocking down challenges, one at a time."

"I have no doubt they will become world champions," Aranguiz predicted.



RELATED VIDEO: